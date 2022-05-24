iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

