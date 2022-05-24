MAI Capital Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,017,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

