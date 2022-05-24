MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $127.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

