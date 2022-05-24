MAI Capital Management Invests $226,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

