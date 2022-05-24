MAI Capital Management Sells 158 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.