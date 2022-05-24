Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

