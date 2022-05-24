$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBD. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

