$0.56 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

