Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.