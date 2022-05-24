PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

