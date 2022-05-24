Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics' earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ITOS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

