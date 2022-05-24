BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,795,139 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Stephens lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

