BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 112,676 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of CoreCivic worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CXW opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.