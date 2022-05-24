BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,781 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. TheStreet cut Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

