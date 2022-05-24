BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 60,748 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

