BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 531,956 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 28,942.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Express were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

NYSE EXPR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.