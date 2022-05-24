EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,981,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

