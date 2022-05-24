Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,303 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Flowserve worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

