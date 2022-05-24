BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 312,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

