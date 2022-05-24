BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.33. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.