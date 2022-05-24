BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

