BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

