Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $60.93 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

