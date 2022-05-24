Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.76 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

