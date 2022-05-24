Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.70 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

