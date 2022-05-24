Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $94.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.