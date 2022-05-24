Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,340,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

