Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR opened at $25.52 on Monday. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.