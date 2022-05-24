Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

