Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $3.23 on Monday. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

