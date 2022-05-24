Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.91 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.