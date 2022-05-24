Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

