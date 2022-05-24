Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DYN opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.