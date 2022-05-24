Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

FATE stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

