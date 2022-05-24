BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.