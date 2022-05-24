Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

