Piper Sandler Cuts Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $1.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of ELOX opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

