Piper Sandler Cuts Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $1.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.23.
Shares of ELOX opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
