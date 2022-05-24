Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

HLIT stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

