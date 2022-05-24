Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.86.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,393,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

