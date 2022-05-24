BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.