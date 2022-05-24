Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of BRLT opened at $4.03 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 85,714 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

