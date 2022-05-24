Jefferies Financial Group Trims EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.70. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 8.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

