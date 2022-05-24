Northern Trust Corp Has $6.38 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of The RMR Group worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $881.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

