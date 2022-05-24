Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 526.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

