NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.63% of NeoPhotonics worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,835 shares of company stock worth $558,119. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

