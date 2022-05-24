Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Vectrus worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vectrus by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEC. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,950 shares of company stock worth $136,364. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

