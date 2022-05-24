SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,426 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

