Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,310 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.57% of Children’s Place worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $5,291,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

