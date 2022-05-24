Comparing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) & The Competition

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 66.50%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Volatility and Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.52 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.55

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.