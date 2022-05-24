Head-To-Head Analysis: Quantum-Si (QSI) vs. Its Competitors

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quantum-Si to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.09 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.07

Quantum-Si’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 687 952 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Quantum-Si’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Quantum-Si rivals beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

